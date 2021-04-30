Following the Early Access auditions in March, plans have now been concluded for an open audition call for Big Brother Naija season 6 from Monday, May 3 till Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Interested participants are expected to record a two-minute video of themselves stating why they should be picked to be a housemate in season 6 of BBNaija.

Following this, they are to log on to www.africamagic.tv/BBAudition to fill out the online registration form and upload their videos. The online audition is free and open to Interested male and female participants, who are of Nigerian nationality with a valid identity document, and must be 21 years of age by June 1, 2021.

On the start of the auditions for this new season, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said: “We are strengthening our investment in quality content with another season of BBNaija. BBNaija has become one of the most anticipated TV events across Africa and this season promises to be even bigger and more entertaining”.

READ ALSO: Multichoice slashes decoder prices for a month The popular reality TV show, which makes a return for a sixth season later this year, has already topped previous seasons as MultiChoice Nigeria earlier announced a grand prize of N90 million which is the highest for a reality TV show on the continent.

Headline sponsor of Big Brother Naija season 6 is Abeg and associate sponsor is Patricia.

Vanguard News Nigeria

