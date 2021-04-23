Janet Osemudiamen

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today Thursday April 22, 2021 charged Corps members to be good ambassadors in the fight against economic and financial crimes.

Williams Oseghale, Head, Public Affairs Department, Benin Zonal Office who represented the Zonal Head, Muhtar Bello, stated this during an enlightenment campaign on the ills of corruption with members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC/EFCC Anti-Corruption CD Group at Egor Local Government Area, Benin City, Edo State.

According to him the youths are critical stakeholders in the fight against corruption and other forms of economic and financial crimes.

He enjoined the Corps members to imbibe the values of hard work, excellence, integrity and accountability as there are no shortcuts to success.

He admonished the Corps members to be good example in character and conduct in their areas of primary assignment and to expose any acts that fail the simple test of integrity.

He thanked the Corp members for joining the anti-corruption CD group. “We value this relationship. We encourage you to be good ambassadors and to take this messages to schools and your place of primary assignment. We must continue to spread the news that corruption is evil.”

President of the Anti-Corruption CD Group, Ahmadtijani Adinoyi Saqio said the enlightenment campaign was timely as it availed members the needed knowledge and capacity to execute projects and programmes in their areas of assignment.

