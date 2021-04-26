Gift cards are a form of prepaid debit cards loaded with funds for future use, these cards are mostly gotten as a present and could be used to purchase things online, instead of using your credit or debit cards.

Here in Nigeria, there are various platforms where you can convert them for cash, especially because gift cards are not popular for making transactions. You can sell them and get paid directly in your bank account. Selling your gift cards for cash in Nigeria can prove difficult when you are trading on websites or apps that are unreliable.

Have you got gift cards to sell? You can sell them online and get paid instantly. And this works for all types of gift cards, whether these are Google Play Gift cards, Amazon gift cards, Sephora gift cards, iTunes gift cards or any others.

Are you searching for the best app to sell gift cards in Nigeria? Since there is a ton of websites and apps for this purpose, getting the best and most reliable one could be a task.

However, having carefully tested and researched different gift card exchange platforms in Nigeria, we have gotten the most reliable and the best app. Before we discussit, here are important features a reliable gift card app:

What to Look Out for In a Gift Card Trading App:

The security feature on the app.

Good rates

Active customer care representatives

Speed of payment

As basic as these may sound, these features are lacking in most popular gift card exchange platforms.

This is where Prestmit comes in. As things stand, Prestmit is one of the reliable gift card exchanger in Nigeria. Launched in 2017, and has since then been able to satisfy thousands of customers across Nigeria and beyond.

Good news with Prestmit is that; there are no restrictions when it comes to selling gift cards, and even top gift card traders in Nigeria, make use of their mobile app. They accept a wide range of gift cards of several currencies and types, without no fee.

About Prestmit Mobile Gift Card Trading App

Everyone knows that mobile applications offer the breeziest channel for carrying out transactions over and over, online. To this effect, and having pledged their commitment to giving nothing short of the best to their customers, Prestmit, one of the oldest, consistent and trusted gift card exchange platforms in Nigeria, launched a mobile application that will further ease the selling of gift cards online .

The mobile application is available on Playstore , and it sure makes transactions easier for traders.

Why Prestmit App Is Best To Sell Gift Card Online



1. Amazing Rates

Don’t we all want value for what we sell or buy? Fortunately, Prestmit has you covered on that. Prestmit offers the best rates for gift cards any time.

2. Instant Payment

With Prestmit, instant payment is assured within 5-10 minutes of selling your gift card.

3. Trade Non-stop

The Prestmit mobile app is available for you 24/7, no matter the time you want to trade. Except for timely upgrades, you can certainly trade at any time.

4. Gift Card Rates Calculator

The mobile app houses a gift card rate calculator, that is frequently updated. This means that you can check the best gift cards with highest rates to sell at anytime.

5. Live Chat Feature

Apart from the other features, Prestmit provides a customer service that is provides prompt response service. You can contact her Support Team via live chat on the website, Email, and Call/WhatsApp for any inquiry.

6 Sell Any Form of Gift Card and Currency

On the Prestmit mobile app, you can sell any form of the gift card you have. This means that you can exchange both electronic and physical gift cards. You can also exchange any gift card for naira no matter what currency it is in. If it is a major currency, be sure you will get your money’s worth on Prestmit. This includes AUD, USD, EUR, GBP, and CAD.

We cannot overemphasize how delicate it is to sell gift cards online these days, which is why it is recommended that you use a reliable and a pioneer platform like Prestmit.

To get started, download Prestmit app or visit the website. You can always reach out to the support team to help resolve your issue quickly on Whatsapp at 07026290389.

