US President Joe Biden described great economic opportunities in the fight against climate change, on the second day of a major climate summit.

At the online summit he hosted with dozens of heads of state and government, Biden said on Friday that combatting the climate crisis offers the opportunity to create millions of well-paid jobs around the world – for example by expanding electric mobility or renewable energies.

Job creation is also at the heart of the major infrastructure programme he has proposed for the US, he said.

Biden said again that the United States wanted to take a leading role in the fight against climate change, in a marked change to the policies of his predecessor Donald Trump.

Biden explicitly referred to the speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin: Despite numerous political conflicts between Russia and the West, Putin had described climate as a unifying element in his summit speech on Thursday and urged the entire world community to unite its efforts in the fight against global warming.

Biden called Putin’s message encouraging and said the US looked forward to working with Moscow on this issue.

