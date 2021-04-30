The nonchalant attitude of Christians to terrorism and instability has become a source of worry to the Methodist Bishop of Kwara Diocese, Simon Onaleke.

Warning them against such attitude, the cleric charged the faithful to rise from their slumber against insecurity and other forms of harassment to the country’s peace and stability.

Disclosing this at the 30th Synod of the Methodist Church and thanksgiving themed, ‘Watch and Pray’, Onaleke called on Christians to defend the gospel of Christ and assist security agencies with information to arrest the criminals.

“There is need for all to dutifully watch and pray, most importantly with such serious sober reflection and remission of vices that tend to tear the nation apart,” he said.

He also charged Christians to arrest and passionately challenge the skewed appointments in government and to rejection oppression at all times.

According to the cleric, there is absolute need for Nigerians, especially Christians and other religious faithful, to demonstrate rare zeal to watch and pray and not to entrust the nation’s security and stability to security operatives alone, he urged them to be on the alert and continue in their prayers for the religious leaders and for divine inspiration.





