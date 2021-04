Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare on Saturday won the women’s 100 events at the Oregon Relays in 10.97 seconds, the second-best time in the world this year. “With these conditions, I’ll take that,” Okagbare said. Allyson Felix, a six-time Olympic champion and 13-time world champion, was seventh in 11.30 as she aims for a 200m Olympic berth […]

