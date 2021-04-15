Former Education Minister, Obiageli Ezekwesili and her son have continued to trade words with popular social media influencer, Japhet Omojuwa.

This comes after Ezekwesili claimed that she was listed as a director of his PR firm, Alpha Reach Limited, “without her knowledge”.

Stressing that she was never a board member of Alpha Reach, the former Minister demanded that Omojuwa provides the full records of the firm from inception.

How Alpha Reach came to light

A foreign media platform, BuzzFeed, had reported that employees of the PR company got paid to promote a social media campaign for the release of a Columbian, Alex Saab, who was detained in Cape Verde over pending charges against him in the U.S.

In a statement on April 9, 2021, Omojuwa said the report by BuzzFeed was false, stating that “Alpha Reach, as an organisation, was not involved in the campaign making the rounds.”

…Ezekwesili demands an apology

The former minister through Femi Falana’s law firm, wrote to Mr Omojuwa, claiming that she was shocked to learn of her status as a director of the company when contacted by BuzzFeed.

She denied her involvement in the company, even though NG-Check.com, a platform that provides information on Nigerian companies, listed her and Gov. Nasir El-Rufai as company directors.

In this light, Ezekwesili, through her lawyers, demanded an apology and full disclosure of the records of Alpha Reach, from Mr Omojuwa.

Omojuwa’s reply

On Wednesday Omojuwa responded to Mrs Ezekwesili ‘s lawyers insisting that she was made a director of the firm ”with her consent” and posted the same on his Twitter handle.

Replying to Mrs Ezekwesili’s demand for an apology and full disclosure of the records of the firm, Mr Omojuwa, through the law firm of Babalakin and Co, stated emphatically that the former minister was made a ‘director’ of Alpha Reach with her consent.

He said he had a close relationship with the former minister for about 10 years, and it was thus “reasonable” that he wanted to “leverage her reputation to advance the company he promoted.”

Mr Omojuwa said through his lawyers, that on April 6, 2012, at 21:23, Mrs Ezekwesili sent him a message asking him to “Pull in your brother(s), Chine and Chuba (her biological sons) into what you do from now”.

He said she made similar comments on October 6, 2012.

“The company was indeed registered in 2012; our client, however, unequivocally denies your allegations that consent of your client was not sought before she was listed as a Director. Our client sought and obtained your client’s consent before listing her as a director of the company, based on their close relationship, which you curiously omitted to mention in your letter,” the reply read in part.

Mr Omojuwa stated in the four-page letter dated April 14, 2021, that Mrs Ezekwesili was only removed as a director of the company in 2015 while it was being anticipated that she would be appointed a minister by then President-elect, Muhammadu Buhari.

He added that Mr El-Rufai was similarly removed as a director of the firm at about the same time when it was certain he was going to be Kaduna State governor.

Omojuwa’s letter further read:

“Clearly, your client is a successful public figure with whom our client had a close relationship. It is reasonable that our client wanted to leverage her reputation to advance the company he promoted. It was not until 2015 when it was certain that HE Mallam El-Rufai was going to become the Governor of Kaduna State and the likelihood that your client could be appointed a Minister by the then President-elect Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, that they both were removed as Directors of the company.

“You might recall that your client honoured the ruling party’s invitation to deliver a keynote speech at a public forum in Abuja in 2014, and there was a general expectation that she would play a role in President Buhari’s government, Indeed, your client leaned on our client to publish and distribute her speech at the APC forum,”

Mr Omojuwa did not indicate if Mrs Ezekwesili signed any document to be listed as a director of the company.

Close dealings between Omojuwa and Ezekwesili

According to Omojuwa, the “10-year relationship” between him and the former minister dates back to 2011 when he had just completed the mandatory national youth service.

He stated that Mrs Ezekwesili “took him under her wings and even assisted in paying part of his rent in Abuja in 2012.”

Omojuwa also recalled that he had been of benefit to Ezekwesili by helping her to fight “proxy wars” on social media at her request.

Mr Omojuwa’s legal team also detailed how the relationship between the duo went sour as a result of the alleged refusal of the latter to play by his former benefactor’s “playbook on and off social media”.

“The relationship between your client and our client deteriorated because our client is no longer the impressionable boy who had just completed his NYSC in 2011.

“He is a man who has earned his stripes and is no longer willing to fight proxy wars or be used to fight perceived enemies by a benefactor. He is tired of your client’s constant efforts to control his public views and tweets.”

Ezekwesili’s son wades in

The former Minister’s son, Chuba Ezekwesili, in a series of tweets on his Twitter account with the handle @ChubaEze, late Wednesday, dared Omojuwa to show evidence of where his mother gave her consent to be a director in Omojuwa’s PR company, Alpha Reach, as being claimed by him.

In his tweets, Chuba said:

“It’s fascinating watching you @Omojuwa do your best to avoid taking responsibility.

“You’ve still not shown any document that indicates she signed or gave you any consent. You took @obyezeks name & tried to use it for your gain & lied when it came out.

“You can try to obfuscate with all these shalaye you’ve done @omojuwa, but you’re yet to do this simple task – show evidence that she gave you consent and that she was aware you made her a director in your company. It’s that simple – show us all your evidence.

“There have been many like you @omojuwa over the years who have thought they could use mom’s kindness and love for Nigeria to profit. You all think you got away with it, but we can assure you that this isn’t how the story ends.

“I’m grateful for the actions you’ve taken so far because it will be to our benefit. You will be an example to others that no one ever bullies the Ezekwesili family. No one. Hi @omojuwa. You can block me, but you can’t block @officialEFCC.”

Is an apology or full disclosure in sight?

Omojuwa has said full disclosure of incorporation documents will only be released provided Mrs. Ezekwesili will not release them to the public.

“Our client is very much willing to disclose documents relating to the period between September 2012 and April 2015, when your client was a director of the company. However, given how your client and her family shared the letter under reference on social media (in clear demonstration of bad faith) after our client had already acknowledged receiving it, your client and her family could not be trusted not to disclose the company’s sensitive corporate information if it is made available to her. Our client would only make those documents available to your client upon a written undertaking that the documents would be treated with utmost confidentiality.”

