Boko Haram has taken over more territories in Niger State after displacing residents in about 5o communities. Niger State governor Abubakar Sani Bello said the terrorists are in Kaure and Shiroro Local Government Area and have hoisted their flag there. Bello made the disclosure during a visit to over 3000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from […]

