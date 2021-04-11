Suspected Boko Haram insurgents, on Saturday morning, attacked Kwapre village in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State, killing five people and abducting about 30 women.

The Nation reports that the insurgents also injured many others during the attack in the village on Friday evening.

Kwapre is on the Adamawa-Borno axis and is said to be near the notorious Sambisa Forest. The village has been attacked severally.

Sources in the community added that the insurgents, who were heavily armed, shot rapidly, scaring residents into surrounding bushes and destroying houses and other properties while seizing the women they could lay their hands on.

A source, Innocent Geoffry, who lives around the affected community, told The Nation that the residents had all relocated to safety.

“Right now, there is no single person in Kwapre, everybody has fled the community,” Innocent said.

The member representing Gombi/Hong Federal Constituency, Hon Yusuf Buba Yakubu, said the attack was a bitter setback to a community striving to put Boko Haram insurgency behind it.

He said, “This latest attack on the innocent and peace-loving people of Kwapre is another senseless and cruel act of cowardice on a community that is renowned for peace, industry and serenity.”

It was gathered that those injured during the latest attack on Kwapre were receiving treatment at an undisclosed health care centre.

The Adamawa State Police Command, as well as the 23 Armoured Brigade Yola, under which jurisdiction the attacked village falls, is yet to react to the development.

