The Executive Chairman, Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State, Hon Ali Kolo, exlusively said, 72 hours when armed group of Boko Haram invaded the town, thousands of his people are still trapped and mingling with the sect members, even as he said, the terrorists slaughtered two people on Sunday morning including Kawuri Primary School Teacher, Mallam Baba Tazira.

This is even as over 2,000 people who were displaced by the invasion are currently taking refuge in neighbouring Yunusari Local Government Area.

Kolo said since the Boko Haram invasion three days ago when he was away for official engagement, he couldn’t find his way to Geidam as the town is under the total control of Boko Haram.

He, however, denied military reports claiming that the attack have been repelled, insisting that, the insurgents are the ones in charge of Geidam as at the time of filling in this report.

“As we speak, two of my people including a teacher at Kawuri Primary school, Mallam Baba Tazira, a Babur/Bura man have been slaughtered this morning. The teacher who has been a very dedicated staff was slaughtered in his official staff quarters behind the school, and this is in addition to dozens of my people who were killed, injured, displaced and missing since the three days invasion.” Kolo stated.

He, however, expressed shock over the military’s statement yesterday (Saturday) which was signed by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier Mohammed Yerima that ‘the attack has been repelled with 21 casualties from the side of the terrorists’.

On the situational update about the plights of the 2,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Yunusari, the Director General of Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA), Dr Mohammed Goje told our Correspondent that the situation is pathetic, but the state Governor, Hon Mai Mala Buni has directed his agency to take an immediate action to provide relief items.

“At this challenging time, as directed by His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni, we deeply extended our sympathy and Commiserate with the good people of Geidam community over the unfortunate reported incidences.

“As an agency of government, we pray for continuous success of security agencies, the victims of the attack and restoration of peace to the affected community.

“Among the responsibility of YOSEMA is to ensure all emergency victims and survivors of conflict who need emergency attention are attended to and those displaced from their homes are provided with immediate succor.

“YOSEMA as at yesterday evacuated injured victims of gun shots and they are currently receiving treatment at Government Health facility.

“Also, YOSEMA team have identified three neighboring communities where displaced persons from Geidam are currently hosted, first batch of our team as directed by His Excellency have arrived Yunusari to assess and are providing immediate emergency support to the displaced victims especially during this holy month of Ramadan.

“While we continue to pray for our security agencies to succeed, we also want to reiterate the commitment of Yobe State Government and obligations of the agency towards all displaced persons and other victims of the attack who need to be supported and attended. At this trying moments, everyone has a role,” Goje stated.

In a related development, reports from reliable sources indicated that some group of insurgents are currently engaging troops at their Base in Mainok community of Konduga Local Government Area, Borno State on Sunday.

The insurgents stormed the military base at about 3pm with an intention of sacking the base to loot arms and ammunitions.

Unfortunately, the troops stood their ground and repelled the attack with severe casualties inflicted on the terrorists.

Mainok is situated along the troubled Maiduguri -Damaturu road, and is about 50km drive west of Maiduguri which has suffered series of deadly Boko Haram attacks recently.

