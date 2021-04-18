By Jacob Ajom

A new sports betting company Booster99 has announced its arrival in the ever-expanding Nigerian market with lots of promises for Nigerian sports.

Unlike its numerous rivals, Booster99 has promised to also use the Nigerian Professional Football League as part of what pundits will be betting with.

During the virtual launch of the company during the week, Booster99 Gaming consultant Morten Foght said, “we have numerous sports, as, apart from football, we also have the NBA, swimming, cricket and so on. We will also have options from the Nigeria Professional Football League, the Nigerian National League and the Africa Cup of Nations. There is a lot for everyone,”

He said the company was the first to introduce betting through SMS and USSD in order to make the betting site more user friendly.

ALSO READ: Ilorin goes spiritual for Mustapha to emerge National Chairman of APC

Morten hinted that there were many online betting sites that promised many things, but not all of them were true. “Not everybody can have the highest odds or the fastest payout,” he said but added, “Booster99 does not claim any of this, our aim is to prove to be 99 times better by action and allow the punters to do their own comparison and make their own conclusions.”

He claimed that Booster99 was the most secure online betting site in Nigeria. “This is made possible with advanced and cutting-edge technology like SSL with firewalls as well as cutting edge algorithms to ensure the highest level of game security”. He added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Booster99 hits Nigeria with a bang appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...