By Victoria Ojeme

Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Sidie Tunis has disclosed that border extortion has been a challenge within member states.

Tunis made this known during a visit to Gbahjakeh Community in Bomi County, Liberia during an oversight visit to some communities across County on entering into Liberia through the Sierra Leonean/Liberian border.

In a statement made available to journalists, he explained that one of the reasons they always have their delocalized meeting is to bring to the notice of authorities the ECOWAS protocol on free movement of persons and goods and the issue of immigration officers.

READ ALSO:

He said , “Extortion is just one of the challenges we have as a region and it is not just here in Liberia, but it also happens in Sierra Leone, Guinea, in other countries of the sub-region and like I said, these are all part of the challenges that we are having.

“We would need to work collectively as a parliament and as an institution to be able to bring this to the attention of re authorities so that we can stop it .For now, I believe it is engaging the authorities to stop it.

“While I am here in Liberia I will definitely meet with the Minister in charge of Immigration, the Ministry of Interior and Justice and bring to their attention the complains we have just had at the border areas.

“I also urge you all to be law abiding when you are in another country, do not commit ant crime or run into troubles.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Border extortion, major challenge within ECOWAS member states -Tunis appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...