By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC ), Borno State Chapter has denied sacking of 6000 teachers by the state government.

Speaking to Journalists yesterday in Maiduguri, the State NLC Chairman, Comrade Bulama Abiso, said contrary to the insinuation of the sack, the state government only set up a committee for the verification of teachers at the local government level.

He said as far as the NLC in the state is concerned, no teacher has been sacked since none of them has been issued a letter with a reason for sack.

Our correspondent recalls that Governor Babagana Umara Zulum had recently set up the Teachers’ Verification Committee to verify the status of teachers in the payroll of the 27 local government Areas and the committee verified and presented their report, where over 6000 teachers were declared ghost teachers.

But further speaking, the NLC Chairman said the affected teachers with irregularities were not sacked, adding that it was the committee’s report that was implemented and salaries of some teachers that were having a problem were stopped.

” So now, we actually had an audience with Governor Zulum who directed the committee that did the work to review the position to ensure that justice is done to everyone that appears before it.

” So currently, the Committee has started working and they have started looking into the issue. Already, Askira- Uba, Bama and Abadam local government teachers have already appeared before the committee and the issue has been looked into.

” So if a civil servant should be sacked, he should be sacked with a reason and a letter stating the reason. For now, nobody has been sacked and if the Committee finds out that their implementation was in error, salary arrears of the affected teachers will be cleared, ” Abiso said.

