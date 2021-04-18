Health officials in Brazil have urged women to postpone pregnancy until the coronavirus pandemic has passed because the new variants of the virus are more dangerous to expectant mothers.

According to CNN, the secretary of primary health care of the Brazilian health ministry, Raphael Camara disclosed this and said that the variants of covid in Brazil are more dangerous to expectant mothers.

”If possible women should postpone pregnancy a bit to a better time so that they can have a more peaceful pregnancy,” he said in a press conference on Friday, 16 April.

He added that the ministry is now working on studies on the issue of pregnancy and variants of the virus.

”The clinical view of experts shows that the new variant has a more aggressive action on pregnant women, he said.

”Before, severity was linked to the end of the pregnancy, but now they see a more serious evolution in the second trimester and even in the first trimester.”

Brazilian variant of coronavirus, also known as P1, was first identified in Manaus, an Amazon city, and spread very quickly in Brazil. It has also been assumed to be one of the biggest reasons behind the surge in cases in the country.

The outbreak has also affected the younger generation this time, especially people in their 30s and 40s, who have been admitted to the ICUs.

With the hospitals running at full capacity, the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, has again opposed lockdown and has continued holding large and crowded events in the country.

Brazil has the second-highest recorded deaths related to covid, second only to the US, with 368,749 deaths and more than a 13.8million cases.

