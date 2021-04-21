By Steve Oko – Aba

Abia State Government has threatened to shut down the popular Ngwa Road Market, Aba over attacks on the contractor handling the on-going reconstruction of Ngwa Road.

Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, who made the threat in a press statement, directed the leadership of Ngwa Road Market, and the traditional ruler of the area to fish out those behind the attacks.

Government said it would not tolerate any obstruction to the project as it would not hesitate to weigh in the full wrath of the law.

The statement read in part:”Our attention has been drawn to the disruption of ongoing reconstruction of Ngwa Road, Aba, by sundry persons suspected to be traders and other community actors who attacked the contractors.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed the leadership of Ngwa Road Market Traders Association (NGWAMATA) and the Traditional Ruler of the area to ensure that the attacks and harassment of the contractors cease forthwith or risk sanctions including closure of the market till the work is completed and suspension of any traditional ruler found complicit in the attacks.

“We urge the contractor to fully deploy to the site in order to ensure that the timeline agreed with the government is met before the full onset of rains as steps have been taken to ensure their safety.”

