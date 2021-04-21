By Arogbonlo Israel

Popular Nigerian Comedienne Ada Jesus has died of kidney failure after two days she marked her birthday.

Confirming the news on Wednesday, Harrison Gwamnishu who led group of Nigerians that took Ada Jesus to hospital told BBC news this afternoon.

His words;

“She is gone.”

Recall the popular Comedienne Ada Jesus has been battling kidney failure for a year now.

