Yinka Odumakin, spokesman for Pan-Yoruba socio cultural group, Afenifere is dead.

The human rights activist who was married to fellow human rights activist, Joe Odimakin reportedly died of complocations from Covid19.

Odumakin played a key role in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) that fought the regime of General Sani Abacha after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election.

He was also one of the spokespersons of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF), the body representing ethnic nationalities in the South-West, South-South, South-East and the Middle Belt.

Odumakin was one of the strongest critics of the present government. He consistently took on the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government over nepotism and favouritism in appointment into various offices.

His also, constantly spoke against the incessant killings and kidnappings in the South West and recently warned the Federal Government against arresting Sunday Igboho who recently issued a quit notice to the Fulani herders in Ibarapa Oyo State and subsequently ejected the Sarkin Fulani in Igangan.

