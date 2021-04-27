By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

GUNMEN on Tuesday in the Onueke Community of Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi state shot sporadically and robbed their victims of their possessions.

The gunmen, Vanguard gathered trailed a customer to a commercial bank where they perpetrated the dastardly acts.

They shot sporadically into the air near the bank which made customers and staff scamper in various directions for safety.

A source, who was at the bank, said the gunmen shot the man they trailed to the bank.

Also read:

It was not immediately clear, if they succeeded in robbing the man and whether he is still alive or dead.

The source noted that they did not enter the bank as their interest seemed to be on the man.

However, the gunmen were said to have moved from the bank to some outfits in the area which they robbed without any obstruction.

They were said to have entered a provision store and carted away from some cartons of drinks.

From there they moved to a nearby drinks shop and robbed the owners of their money.

Not satisfied, they moved into a nearby filling station and also carted away all the monies made from the day’s sales.

Vanguard reliably gathered that Police and soldiers later arrived at the scene and engaged them in a shootout which made them drive away from the area.

Police spokesperson, Loveth Odah could not be reached for comment at the time of this report.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Breaking: Again, gunmen storm Ebonyi community, rob filling station, businesses appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...