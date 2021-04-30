The counter-terrorism operation in the North-East tagged Operation Lafiya Dole has been renamed by the Nigerian Army.

The operation will henceforth be known as Operation Hadin Kai, a statement by the army spokesperson, Mohammed Yerima, has said.

Hadin Kai is a Hausa phrase which means ‘corporation’.

The change of name, according to the statement, became pertinent following the successes the army has recorded in the region.

The statement read in part:

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru has approved the renaming of the ongoing Counterinsurgency Operation in the North East from Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) to Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK).

“This is premised on the fact that the Nigerian Army (NA) has made a lot of progress over the years and needs to re-align for better efficiency. Also affected by the re-designation are the Army Super Camps which now reflect the nomenclature of the formations and units followed by the name of the locations they occupy while sub-units are redesigned as Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) followed by the name of their locations. All these changes are with immediate effect.”

He said the renaming is in line with the vision of the army chief of having “A Nigerian Army that is Repositioned to Professionally Defeat all Adversaries in a Joint Environment.”

“It is the belief of the COAS that the complete defeat of insurgency is a process that requires the participation of the entire nation using all elements of national power.”

He assured that the army under the present leadership will continue to pursue the path of unity in prosecuting the counterinsurgency war.

The code name, Operation Lafiya Dole, came about when the former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, renamed the “Operation Zaman Lafiya” in a bid to forcefully achieve peace in the North-east.

Like this: Like Loading...