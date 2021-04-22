Magami community in Gusau local government area of Zamfara State has been thrown into mourning as bandits reportedly invaded the area and killed over 40 residents.

According to a report by The Nation, the attack which occurred on Wednesday saw the bandits invade Yan Doka, Kango, and Ruwan Dawa communities on over 90 motorbikes.

It was gathered that while the attack lasted, an airforce fighter jet was said to be hovering above the bandits, unleashing missiles. However, the bandits were not deterred from attacking the locals.

Sources report that some of the villagers had to trek many kilometers to safety following the attack on the communities which is said to be the fourth in the last two weeks.

A source who spoke to the publication said, “Many people were killed and buried in our village and presently there are still many in the bushes whose corpses have not been taken for burial due to fear of being re- attacked by the bandits. I witnessed the burial of many dead persons in Ruwan Dawa village too.

“Many bodies are currently lying at Magami hospital while many injured persons were being attended by health staff at the same venue.”

Many villagers from the affected communities are currently taking refuge in Magami town because the attackers razed their dwelling places.

Meanwhile, the Zamfara Police Public Relations Officer, SP Shehu Mohammed, is yet to confirm the development as the command is awaiting briefs on the attack.

