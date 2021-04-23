Geidam town in Yobe, the home state of the acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, is currently being attacked by insurgents of the Boko Haram sect.

While it was gathered that the insurgents invaded the town at about 6 pm in eight vehicles, wielding varying degrees of weapons, The Street Journal cannot independently verify the intensity of the attack.

A resident of the town who spoke to Daily Trust said, “Their motorcade moved straight to the location of Kafela primary school as they started sporadic shooting. We are currently indoors praying for our safety, that’s all I can say for now”

The Police spokesman Dungus Abdulkarim has confirmed the attack adding that an air force fighter is already in Geidam providing reinforcement.

As of the time of filing this report, casualty details are still sketchy.

Updates later…

