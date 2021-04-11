Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

Three Soldiers were reportedly killed by suspected members of Boko Haram who sneaked into Molai general area of Maiduguri metropolis on Saturday evening. Multiple sources have said.

This is even as scores of residents were feared dead and all humanitarian hubs destroyed when armed terrorists invaded Damasak, the headquarter of Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno state.

These incidents took place when Governor Babagana Umara Zulum was not in the state, as he had travelled to Ibadan to receive an Award bestowed on him by authorities of University of Ibadan as ‘Most Distinguished Alumus’.

In Damasak, some residents who survived the attack told our Vanguard that the insurgents also stormed General Hospital and carted away many medical consumables and equipment without confrontation.

The insurgents also went away with some ambulances stationed at the hospital, even as operational vehicles and facilities of humanitarian workers were either carted away or set ablaze.

On the killing of three soldiers, sources said, the incident took place at about 7pm when the terrorists in a military camouflage guntruck invaded the outskirts of Molai and opened fire on a military formation.

Sources said, the incident forced many residents and security operatives to flee into Maiduguri town, until reinforcement team combined with Mobile Policemen were deployed and restored sanity to the area.

Confirming the Damasak attack and killings, the Chairman of Mobbar Local Government Area, Hon Mustapha Bunu Kolo exclusively told Vanguard that the latest attack was very devastating and worrisome, particularly targeting humanitarian hubs who have been assisting in no small measures in better the lives of traumatized citizens.

“Yes, there was a devastating Boko Haram attack in Damasak yesterday night (Saturday).

“Most worrisome is the killing of six people when military airstrike who were assisting ground troops fired at one of a Boko Haram vehicles that rammed into a family where friends and relatives had gathered celebrating a naming ceremony.

“The insurgents destroyed all humanitarian hubs and their facilities after carting away foodstuff at one of their main warehouse.

“The insurgents also went to General Hospital, and carted away medical consumables with a brand new ambulance stationed at the facility.” Kolo lamented.

The Chairman however appreciated efforts of the security agencies and members of Civilian JTF/hunters for repelling the attack, in which he said, without their gallantry efforts, the situation could have been more devastating, as the terrorists’ mission was to capture the entire Local Government Area.

All efforts to get a reaction from the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edet Okon proved abortive at press time.

