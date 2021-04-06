President Muhammadu Buhari who is away on a medical trip to the United Kingdom has approved the appointment of DIG Usman Alkali Baba as the acting Inspector General of police.

He immediately replaces Mohammed Abubakar Adamu.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi disclosed this on Tuesday.

The president had on the 4th of February, extended the tenure of Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector General of Police for three months out of which the erstwhile police boss spent two months and three days.

Like this: Like Loading...