President Muhammadu Buhari’s official driver, Sa’idu Afaka is dead. He died at the State House Clinic on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of Afaka.

Read the statement below:

“President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to the family of Afaka on the passing of Master Warrant Officer, Sa’idu Afaka, his official driver, who died at the State House Clinic on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

“President Buhari, who also commiserates with the Government and people of Kaduna State, described the late Afaka as an honest, capable and reliable person who handled his job with utmost care and responsibility.

READ ALSO:

“The President recalls that in 2016 the soldier, while on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, picked up a bag containing a large amount of foreign currencies and turned it over to the National Hajj Commission, an action which earned him praises from the Saudi and Nigerian authorities.

“President Buhari prays Almighty Allah to ‘bless the soul of the departed with an elevated place in heavens,’ committing the family and friends to divine comfort and patience.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Breaking: Buhari loses official Driver appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...