By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

An exclusive investigation by Vanguard on Saturday, into the attack by suspected hoodlums on the house of the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, at Omuma in Oru East local government area of Imo state, revealed that an officer of the Imo state fire service was shot dead by the hoodlums.

Also read:

Vanguard in Owerri, got the name of the officer, as Atenesuis Iheakor, a level eight officer. It was gathered that Iheakor is married with about five children.

Details coming…

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Breaking: Fire fighter shot dead at Gov Uzodinma’s house attack appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...