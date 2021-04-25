By Davies Iheamnachor

About four security operatives have been feared killed as unknown gunmen invaded Rivers State, Saturday night.

It was gathered that the gunmen allegedly killed the victims at different security checking points in the State.

It was learned that the killers also beheaded two people believed to be soldiers at a military close to the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omuagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

