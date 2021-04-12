Many feared dead, houses burnt

By Peter Okutu

REPORT reaching Vanguard revealed that Fulani herdsmen in the early hours on Monday attacked a village in Ngbo community of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

It was gathered that many have allegedly lost their lives following the development as houses of innocent indigenes of the area have been burnt down by the rampaging herdsmen in the area.

Ebonyi State Government had, on Wednesday, last week, put modalities in place for the setting up of 1,000 vigilante groups across the state.

The attack, which has been described as unprecedented, affected Ebele village in Umuogodoakpa Community as some victims of the incident are presently taking shelter in the homes of some stakeholders.

Recall that herdsmen had attacked four communities in Ishielu Local Government Area where over 25 innocent rural dwellers were massacred in cold blood.

As at the time of filing this report, no suspect has been arrested or paraded by the Ebonyi State Police Command in connection with the killing.

