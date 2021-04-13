Breaking News

Breaking: Gas explosion hits Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A Gas tank explosion has rocked Iyasoko street Agboju, Amuwo-Odofin Local government area of Lagos State at about 6.55 pm, on Tuesday.

The Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the fire incident, saying the rescue team had been dispatched at about 6.50 pm to the scene.

Casualty figures could not be confirmed as of press time.

Details later…

