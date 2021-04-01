Bandits, on Wednesday night, attacked the residence of a former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Damishi Tongson Sango, in Plateau State.

It was gathered that the assailants attacked his residence located at Danwal, Ganawuri, in Riyom Local Government Area around 9:00 pm.

According to reports, two security details and a boy were shot during the attack and their rifles were carted away.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, ASP. Gabriel Ubah, said:

“The Command is aware of the incident at Riyom and the victims have been rushed to the hospital where they are receiving treatment.

“I am not aware yet whether they were dispossessed of their rifles.

” A team of detectives and intelligence officers have already commenced investigation and manhunt for the criminals.”

The police spokesperson assured that Sango and his family are safe and unhurt.

