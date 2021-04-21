Gunmen have invaded Green Field University located along the Abuja-Kaduna highway, abducting an unspecified number of students.

Daily Trust reports that the armed men, who attacked the school around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, shot a security guard.

The police Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige, who confirmed the incident, said they were yet to get the exact number of students that had been abducted.

He said a row call was being taken to ascertain the identity and number of the students abducted.

Jalige noted that the police and the military moved to the school immediately after they got wind of the attack, adding that unfortunately, some students had already been abducted.

He said the police would update the public on the number of students abducted as soon as it is confirmed.

This recent attack on Green Field University comes barely 40 days after 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka were kidnapped.

Updates later…

