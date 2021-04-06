A few hours after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and outgoing Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu left Owerri, the Imo State capital, gunmen set ablaze another police station in the state.

Osinbajo and other officials of the Federal Government, including Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola, had visited the state to inspect the level of damage on the burnt security facilities.

The gunmen burnt Ehime Mbano Local Government Area Divisional Police Headquarters shortly after they left.

It was gathered that on arrival at the station, the gunmen freed all suspects in detention before setting the Police Divisional headquarters ablaze.

The gunmen operated without any resistance from policemen.

“Gunmen this evening razed Ehime Mbano LGA police divisional headquarters. On arrival, the gunmen carrying guns freed the suspects before wrecking the havoc,” a source told The Nation.

A senior police officer, who craved anonymity, said the Command’s hierarchy was saddened by the latest development.

Like this: Like Loading...