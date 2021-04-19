Unknown gunmen, on Monday morning, razed down the Uzuakoli Divisional Police station in Bende LGA of Abia state.

According to reports, the gunmen attacked the station, freed the suspected criminals before razing the facility.

A source in the area told PUNCH that the incident happened around 2 am when residents had gone to sleep.

He said, “Uzuakoli Divisional Police headquarters has been razed. The gunmen attacked it before torching it. They freed suspects but fortunately, no life was lost.”

Shortly after the attack on Uzuakoli Division Police Headquarters, another set of gunmen, at about 4 am attacked the Zone 13 Nigeria Police Headquarters at Ukpo, near Awka in Anambra State.

The Zone 13 police headquarters covers three South-Eastern states of Ebonyi, Enugu and Anambra.

Confirming the attack, the spokesperson of Zone 13 Police Command, Princess Nkiru Nwode said the command successfully repelled the attack and also recovered some weapons from the fleeing assailants.

Sources say the fire in one of the buildings was started by a petrol bomb thrown from a distance by the attackers, and this spread to cars packed in the vicinity.

According to reports, the gunmen struck around 4 am and killed two policemen identified as Inspector Ishaku Aura and Uzoma Uwaebuka.

The bodies of the slain inspectors have been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.

Like this: Like Loading...