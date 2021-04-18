BY NDAHI MARAMA

Barely four hours after the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magaji led service chiefs to Maiduguri, Dikwa Local Government Area in Borno State, Sunday came under attack by Boko Haram terrorists.

Dikwa in Central Borno Senatorial District is about 85km drive East of Maiduguri, the state capital.

Available information from Sources had it that the armed insurgents who came with many gun trucks are currently engaging security forces with the motive to invade the town and wreak havoc, as sounds of heavy guns and explosions engulfed the community at about 7pm on Sunday.

Dikwa has witnessed series of deadly attacks by insurgents recently.

Details later….

