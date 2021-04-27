…invite NSA, Service, Paramilitary Chiefs for briefing

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives on Tuesday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately declare a state of emergency in the security sector to effectively tackle the raging and ravaging insecurity in the country.

The House also invited the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Mongunu, the Service Chiefs and the paramilitary heads to appear before the institution and brief the members on the security situation in the country.

The speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila read the resolutions after a four-hour executive session of the House.

The House also took other far-reaching decisions meant to safeguard Nigerians.

