By Ndahi Marama

Reports from reliable sources indicated that some group of insurgents are currently engaging troops at their Base in Mainok community of Konduga Local Government Area, Borno State on Sunday.

The insurgents stormed the military base at about 3pm with an intention of sacking the base to loot arms and ammunitions.

Unfortunately, the troops stood their ground and repelled the attack with severe casualties inflicted on the terrorists.

Mainok is situated along the troubled Maiduguri -Damaturu road, and is about 50km drive west of Maiduguri which has suffered series of deadly Boko Haram attacks recently.

