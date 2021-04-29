Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN By Henry Ojelu Judicial workers in Lagos have announced a partial suspension of the strike embarked on by Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN to demand for financial autonomy for the judiciary.

Their resumption followed a directive by the Administrative Department of the Lagos State Judiciary.

A directive by the Director, Admin and HR, Sanusi Kamal announcing the resumption to all staff read: “In view of the communique issued by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Lagos State Branch on April 27 2021, I have the directive to inform all members of staff to resume at their various duty post on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

READ ALSO: EKSU authorities lack powers to proscribe union activities ― NAAT It should be noted that officers are expected to be in office only on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays of every week until further directive from JUSUN.

Vanguard findings revealed that although all departments of the state judiciary have opened, the courts are yet to commence sitting.

