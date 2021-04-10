Breaking News

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Legislative Arm of the Suruler Local Government has impeached the elected chairman, Tajudeen Ajide.

The legislative arm carried out the impeachment late Friday evening, April 9, 2021, over several alleged misconduct and high handedness by the council boss.

The councillors subsequently sealed up chairman’s office and forcefully evicted Ajide from the office which was resisted by loyal staff and the council boss, leading to mayhem..

Details later..

