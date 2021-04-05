By Steve Oko – Aba

The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu; and the Leader of Ambazonia independence movement, Dr Cho. L. Ayaba, will on Friday, April 9, 2021 address a joint world press conference.

This is contained in a press statement by IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful and made available to Vanguard on Monday.

The press conference according to the statement will be relayed live via different social media platforms and some television stations by 7 pm local time.

“Both leaders will during the conference unveil some of the milestones already recorded in their quest for the independence of their respective nations”, the statement read.

It further reads: “They will also during the conference, expose the atrocities committed by the Nigerian and Cameroonian Governments and security agents against the people of Biafra and Ambazonia.

“It is on record that the two nations and groups, in October 2020, signed MOU to work together and to strengthen their unity and cooperation in their quest for self-rule.

“Biafra and Ambazonia are the same people, and nothing can separate us from each other. We are equally aware that the Ambazonia people were paying tax in Enugu before the British Colonial masters moved them to Boa in Cameron to pay their tax in order to separate them from their brothers. But we are one people and cannot be separated by any enemy.

“We, therefore, enjoin the great people of Biafra, and Ambazonia both home and abroad to support the struggle for our liberation which is very imminent. Our efforts towards this struggle will not be in vain. God is on our side, and will surely see us through no matter how hard the enemies try to stop us.”

Vanguard Nigeria Nigeria

The post BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu, Ambazonia leader to address joint world press conference April 9 appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...