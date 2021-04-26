Breaking News

Breaking: Okowa appoints Vice-Chancellor for 3 new Delta Varsities

Breaking: Okowa appoints Vice-Chancellor for 3 new Delta Varsities

Breaking: Okowa appoints Vice-Chancellor for 3 new Delta Varsities
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has appointed Vice Chancellors for the three newly established Universities in the State.

Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Mr Chiedu Ebie in a statement issued Monday night,  said Prof Ben Emukufia Akpoyomare Oghojafor is the Vice-Chancellor of Dennis Osadebay University, Anwai, Asaba.

Ebie in the statement said Prof Stella Chinye Chiemeke is the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delta, Agbor, while Prof Jacob Snapps Oboreh  is the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology, Ozoro.

The statement added that the appointments were with immediate effect.

