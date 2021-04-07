By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo is currently decorating Usman Alkali Baba with the rank of Inspector-General of Police, IGP.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday approved the appointment of Usman Alkali Baba as the Acting Inspector-General of Police.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, who disclosed this to State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said that the appointment was with immediate effect.

The Acting IGP replaced Mr. Mohammed Adamu whose tenure expired February 1, 2021, but President Buhari extended his tenure for three months.

Until his appointment, Mr. Usman Alkali Baba was a Deputy Inspector-General, DIG of Police and will be in acting capacity pending his confirmation by the senate.

Present at decoration ceremony taking place at Vice President Conference Hall are the former IGP, Mohammed Adamu, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu and his colleague in the office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande.

Also present is the Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs.

