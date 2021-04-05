By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Owerri Correctional Center, has been attacked by suspected hoodlums and hundreds of inmates freed.

Vanguard gathered in Owerri, that the attack happened early hours of Easter Monday.

An eyewitness who spoke to Vanguard said that the operation started at about 1am and lasted till 3am.

He said: “The operation started at about 1 am and till 3 am. These men are heavily sophisticated. they came drove in their security vehicle at first we thought they are Army and police, with the way they started and before you know they started shooting everywhere and went straight to the prison.”

