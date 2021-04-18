The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended a former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

According to reports, the party said the suspension became necessary after it was alleged that Kwankwaso played a role in the crisis that rocked the Northwest Zonal Congress in Kaduna last week.

The suspension, which was contained in a query letter issued to the ex-Senator and 2023 presidential hopeful, was signed by a factional secretary of the party, H. A. Tsanyawa.

It would be recalled that the Northwest Zonal Congress of the PDP in Kaduna last Saturday was allegedly disrupted by thugs loyal to Kwankwaso, who was bent on foisting his preferred candidate on the available party’s position.

Going by current reactions, the suspension letter is a major blow to Kano PDP, which is already factionalized with Kwankwaso leading a faction and former Foreign Affairs Minister, Aminu Wali heading the other group.

The letter dated April 16th,2021 said Kwankwaso was suspended on a three-count charge that includes leading his supporters into a shameful and embarrassing act of thuggery of disrupting the democratic process during the PDP Northwest Zonal Convention of April, 10th, 2021.

‘’That you are also charged of abusing our two serving governors and major Northwest stakeholders present during the convention.

‘’That your supporters have destroyed the election materials on your directives and in your presence,” the suspension letter read in part.

