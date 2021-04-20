By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has began probe of the Chairman, Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar, Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT over his alleged assault of a security guard.

The Senate is investigating the physical assault of the Security guard, Clement Sagwak who hails from Plateau State

The probe is sequel to a petition brought to the Senate by Senator Istifanus Dung Gyang, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Plateau North.

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan then refered the petition to the Senator Ayo Akinyelure, PDP, Ondo North led Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to report back within four weeks.

With this development, Umar will have to appear before the Committee as well as the security guard.

Recall that the Chairman of CCT, Umar Danladi was caught on camera physically assaulting a security guard, Clement Sagwak at Banex Plaza in Wuse, Abuja.

The viral video showed Umar assaulting a security who had advised him to park his vehicle properly at the Plaza.

However, his action boomeranged as other persons in the Plaza rose to the defence of the security guard and attacked him in return.

