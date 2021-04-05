A spate of coordinated attacks by suspected separatist fighters against security forces in the South East has continued with an attack on a military checkpoint along the Owerri-Onitsha highway, Monday afternoon.

It was learnt that the military checkpoint is located at Ukworji village, just a few kilometres away from Owerri, the Imo state capital.

This latest attack comes hours after other armed groups burnt down the Police CID headquarters and the Correctional Centre in Owerri, setting inmates free in the process.

According to HumAngle, the soldiers at the checkpoint quickly withdrew as the attack intensified.

Sources in the community told the publication that the attackers set ablaze military logistics and a shelter facility serving the checkpoint. They also set ablaze a military vehicle.



However, there was no report of any human casualty.

As of the time of filing this report, details of the whereabouts of the soldiers at the checkpoint remains sketchy.

Like this: Like Loading...