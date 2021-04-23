Three students who were abducted from the Greenfield University in Kaduna State by bandits suspected to be kidnappers have been killed by their abductors.

The students were among those that were abducted by bandits from the private university located along the Kaduna- Abuja highway on Tuesday night.

The development was confirmed by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who said the remains of three students were found on Friday in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university, and have been evacuated to a mortuary by himself and the Force Commander, Operation Thunder Strike, Lieutenant Colonel MH Abdullahi.

It would be recalled that the armed bandits on Tuesday night kidnapped an unspecified number of students at the institution located at Kasarami village off Kaduna-Abuja Road in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the killing of the three students as sheer wickedness, inhumanity, and an outright desecration of human lives by vile entities.

He said that the armed bandits represented the worst of humankind and must be fought at all cost for the violent wickedness they represent.

The governor further said evil would not triumph over God-given humanity. He appealed to citizens to come together against the forces of darkness challenging national security and the very existence of the Nigerian State.

On behalf of the Government and the people of Kaduna State, El-Rufai sent deep condolences and empathy to the students’ families and the university community, as he prayed for the repose of their souls.

Like this: Like Loading...