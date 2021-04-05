The mild disagreement between network provider, MTN and banks in Nigeria have been put behind them as the USSD service for airtime and a data purchase have been restored.

There was confusion last Friday when a message from the network provider announced the temporal suspense of the service that was greeted by wild reactions, but all seem to be well as both parties have put the disagreement behind them.

