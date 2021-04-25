The UFC 261 main event which took place in Jacksonville, Florida, saw Kamaru defended his title against Jorge Masvidal.

This latest victory makes Nigeria’s Kamaru the second-longest winning streak in UFC history. Usman was tied with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones with 13 straight victories. Only Anderson Silva has more consecutive wins in UFC history (16).

The fight is the first UFC card in front of a 15,000 capacity crowd since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down spectator sports in March 2020.

At UFC 251 last year, Usman (18-1) beat Masvidal via unanimous decision in a fairly one-sided bout.

However, Masvidal came into that fight on just six days’ notice after Usman’s initially scheduled opponent, Gilbert Burns, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Usman, 33, is looking for his fourth straight title defense and his 14th straight UFC victory.

Masvidal (35-14) is one of the biggest stars on the UFC roster. The Miami native was on a three-fight winning streak before falling to Usman last year.

Masvidal, 36, has been a pro fighter for almost 18 years but has just recently become one of the most popular MMA athletes in the world.

In 2019, Masvidal knocked out Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz in a span of eight months to become one of the hottest MMA athletes in the world. The latter was for the mythical BMF title at Madison Square Garden.