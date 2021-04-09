…Exams to hold Aug.16 to Sept. 30

By Elizabeth Osayande

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC has announced the date for the conduct of 2021West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE which is set to hold between August 16 to September 30.

This was contained in a statement by the Ag. Head, Public Affairs, WAEC, Nigeria, Demianus G. Ojijeogu, anipr on behalf of the body.

According to Ojijeogu, the Head of Nigeria National Office, WAEC, Mr. Patrick Areghan, was misquoted when he said that WASSCE was postponed during a press briefing on Tuesday to announce the results of 2021- first series WASSCE for private candidates.

Part of the statement read: “The attention of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria has been drawn to publications in some national dailies and online media, to the effect that WAEC has postponed the May/June 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). This information was allegedly given by the Head of the Nigeria National Office of WAEC, Mr. Patrick Areghan, at a Press Briefing to announce the release of results of WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2021 – First Series on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

“We wish to categorically state that the Head of National Office was quoted out of context.

READ ALSO:

“The Head of National Office had in his address during the Press Briefing stated as follows:

“Let me also use this opportunity to dispel rumours being peddled about by some people regarding the conduct of WASSCE for School Candidates, 2021. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still very much felt in the education sector. The academic calendar has been distorted. It will, therefore, not be possible to have the examination in May/June this year. A convenient International Timetable

“for the conduct of the examination will soon be released”.

“The arrangement is in line with the current academic calendar and was done in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education.

“Consequently, the Council wishes to inform schools, candidates and the general public that the examination will hold from August 16, 2021 to September 30, 2021. The International timetable for the conduct of the examination will be released in due course.

“All stakeholders should please be so guided.” WAEC Ag, PRO explained.

The post Breaking: WAEC sets new date for conduct of WASSCE appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...