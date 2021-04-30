Warns insurgents, bandits and criminals will get it rough Schedules another security meeting on Tuesday Soni Daniel – Abuja Apparently alarmed by the atrocities unleashed on the nation and its citizens by criminals, the Presidency on Friday vowed to do all within its powers to end the cycle of violence and restore peace and stability nationwide.

This assurance came at the end of a crucial enlarged security meeting called at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Friday in the wake of rising security challenges in the land, which have threatened national unity and peace.

Although the Presidency adjourned the meeting till Tuesday next week to take further briefings from concerned security heads and agencies, the National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno, said in a terse statement made available to Vanguard that Nigerian security agencies were set to put an end to the spate of criminality and violence being visited on the country and its citizens by hoodlums.

ALSO READ: Surrendering to criminals not an option, El-Rufai says Monguno said: “Concerned about the persisting security challenges in parts of the country, Mr. President summoned a crucial meeting of the National Security Council today as he continues to frontally confront the situation in the country.

“At today’s meeting the President made it abundantly clear that while the insurgents, bandits and criminals are still at it, he has no doubt that the Nigerian Security agencies and all of us as a nation will certainly overcome all the current security problems and defeat the forces of evil marauding about in different parts of the country.

“While the criminals continue to test the will of the Nigerian government, the President and the Council which adjourned today’s critical meeting until Tuesday morning to receive further briefings from the Security Chiefs, are set and determined to decisively end the assault on the nation and will do all that it takes.

“Mr President is very prepared to take profound measures in the wider interest of the people and the Nigerian nation. There shall be no relenting until peace and security is significantly restored in our communities,” the NSA said.

