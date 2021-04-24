

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The wife of late Emir of Kano Alhaji Ado Bayero, Hajiya Maryam Ado Bayero also called Mai Babban Daki is dead.

Announcing her death on the Emirate Council’s Timeline, she was said to have died on Saturday in Egypt where she was taken for treatment following a protracted illness.

Hajiya Maryam is also the mother of the Emir of the current Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and the Emir of Bichi Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero.

Family sources say burial arrangements will be announced later.

The post BREAKING: Wife of late Emir Ado Bayero is dead appeared first on Vanguard News.

